AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-13

Rs12.56bn allocated for Ministry of Food Security & Research

Fazal Sher Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs 12.56 billion for the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) in the annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), compared to Rs8.850 billion in the budget 2023-24.

The budget document showed an increase of 70.46 percent in funds allocated for various attached departments of MNFS&R. The Rs12.56 billion would be spent on the completion of 21 ongoing developmental projects and13 new schemes during the current financial year.

Under the PSDP 2024-25, Rs4,000 million has been allocated for a national programme for the improvement of watercourses phase II, while Rs1600 million earmarked for the national programme for enhancing the commend area in rain-fed (barani) areas of Pakistan.

Out of Rs12.56 billon, Rs1,000 allocated for promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale in Pakistan Phase-II, Rs 800 earmarked for national oilseed enhancement programme and set aside Rs 700 million for professional capacity building in agriculture (TVET National Reforms Programme).

As per the budget breakdown, Rs 600 allocated for water conservation in rain-fed (barani) areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 491 million for pilot shrimp farming cluster development project and Rs 300 million for promoting research for productivity enhancement in pulses.

The government has allocated Rs 287.600 for Pakistan-Korea joint programme on certified seed potato production system, earmarked Rs 276 million for establishment of seed certification laboratory at Khuzdar & Turbat and set aside Rs 200 million for promotion of trout farming in northern areas of Pakistan.

In the budget 2024-25, Rs 240 million for National Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) eradication programme; Phase-I risk based PPR control in Sheep and Goats of Pakistan, Rs 210 million establishment of consumer sourcing seed authenticity system & strengthening of laboratory of Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD) and Rs 127 million for strengthening of FSC&RD regional laboratory and support mechanism for seed track & trace system to improve seed quality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSDP MNFSR Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters

Rs12.56bn allocated for Ministry of Food Security & Research

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Finance Bill 2024 laid in Senate

Read more stories