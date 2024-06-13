Rs12.56bn allocated for Ministry of Food Security & Research

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs 12.56 billion for the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) in the annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), compared to Rs8.850 billion in the budget 2023-24.

The budget document showed an increase of 70.46 percent in funds allocated for various attached departments of MNFS&R. The Rs12.56 billion would be spent on the completion of 21 ongoing developmental projects and13 new schemes during the current financial year.

Under the PSDP 2024-25, Rs4,000 million has been allocated for a national programme for the improvement of watercourses phase II, while Rs1600 million earmarked for the national programme for enhancing the commend area in rain-fed (barani) areas of Pakistan.

Out of Rs12.56 billon, Rs1,000 allocated for promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale in Pakistan Phase-II, Rs 800 earmarked for national oilseed enhancement programme and set aside Rs 700 million for professional capacity building in agriculture (TVET National Reforms Programme).

As per the budget breakdown, Rs 600 allocated for water conservation in rain-fed (barani) areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 491 million for pilot shrimp farming cluster development project and Rs 300 million for promoting research for productivity enhancement in pulses.

The government has allocated Rs 287.600 for Pakistan-Korea joint programme on certified seed potato production system, earmarked Rs 276 million for establishment of seed certification laboratory at Khuzdar & Turbat and set aside Rs 200 million for promotion of trout farming in northern areas of Pakistan.

In the budget 2024-25, Rs 240 million for National Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) eradication programme; Phase-I risk based PPR control in Sheep and Goats of Pakistan, Rs 210 million establishment of consumer sourcing seed authenticity system & strengthening of laboratory of Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD) and Rs 127 million for strengthening of FSC&RD regional laboratory and support mechanism for seed track & trace system to improve seed quality.

