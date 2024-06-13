AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-13

Two ANF men killed by drug dealers in Jhelum

NNI Published 13 Jun, 2024 07:26am

RAWALPINDI: Three persons including two Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel were martyred as a result of firing by drug peddlers in Jhelum.

According to police, the accused were going to Lahore from Rawalpindi when they were intercepted by the ANF personnel. However, the bodies of the deceased were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, ANF seized a large consignment of drugs hidden for smuggling abroad in Pasni Gwadar.

According to a report, issued from ANF Rawalpindi, the operation was carried out in the Chhor Bandar area adjacent to the Makran coastal line.

The operation was carried out keeping in mind the activities of a group involved in drug trafficking. Liaqat Baloch and Wahid Baloch are the leaders of the said drug trafficking group. Members of the gang are involved in drug smuggling abroad by sea. On receiving the intelligence information, the ANF team conducted a raid in the said area.

