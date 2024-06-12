AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Budget 2024-25: Pakistan eyes over $20bn in external financing

Ali Ahmed Published 12 Jun, 2024 10:20pm

Authorities in Islamabad have budgeted Rs5.685 trillion or over $20.3 billion to be acquired through external financing for the fiscal year 2024-25, showed the Finance Bill 2024.

As per the documents released as part of the Budget 2024-25 announcement, the government has budgeted foreign loan repayments to the tune of Rs4.99 trillion or nearly $18 billion in the coming fiscal, while Rs29.95 billion will be paid off of short-term credits.

However, it did not provide a breakdown of the source of external financing.

Consequently, net external sources the government seeks for the coming fiscal amount to Rs666.338 billion or $2.5 billion.

The federal government earlier today announced the budget for the next fiscal year FY2024-25, with a total budgeted outlay of Rs18.9 trillion, up 30% compared to the budgeted outlay of FY24.

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, while presenting the Economic Survey 2023-24 on Tuesday, had sounded a confident tone, saying that Pakistan will meet its external debt obligations in the coming fiscal year, amid reports that the country’s requirements surpass its current level of foreign exchange reserves.

“On the external finance side, once the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme is in place, I don’t see that as a big challenge,” said Aurangzeb.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing said in FY24 the total external debt to be serviced amounted to $24.3 billion with $3.9 billion allocated for interest payments and the remaining $20.4 billion as principal repayments.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Pakistan plans to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the government repay billions in debt due this year.

Last summer, Pakistan averted default thanks to a nine-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) inked with the global lender, the programme expired in April and the government initiated negotiations for a long-term arrangement to keep the South Asian country’s economy afloat.

IMF programme IMF and Pakistan external financing Budget 2024 25 Budget 2024 2025 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 FY2024 25 budget Pakistan IMF programme Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters

Budget 2024-25: Pakistan eyes over $20bn in external financing

KSE-100 rises over 200 points ahead of budget announcement

Taxes galore: experts stress on promoting industrialisation, reducing expenditure

April 1-June 10: security forces have killed 181 terrorists across Pakistan, says report

Rupee declines marginally against US dollar

Hamas seeking US guarantees over Gaza ceasefire plan

Oil little changed as surprise crude stock build caps gains

Gold price per tola increases Rs600 in Pakistan

Bangladesh court indicts Nobel laureate Yunus in graft case

Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Adha 2024

Antony Blinken heads to key mediator Qatar after Hamas truce deal reply

Read more stories