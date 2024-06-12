AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
Pakistan

Truckload of sacrificial goats robbed in Karachi

BR Web Desk Published 12 Jun, 2024 04:31pm

A truck loaded with sacrificial goats was robbed on Wednesday in Gulistan-e-Johar area, Aaj News reported.

A per the report, four men on two motorcycles stopped the truck and stole more than 30 goats.

They also robbed the driver, Abdul Manan, of his mobile phone and cash before escaping.

The goats were being transported from Hyderabad to Gulistan-e-Johar, he told police. Meanwhile, police has also launched an investigation.

The theft comes just days before Eid ul Adha which Pakistan will celebrate on June 17.

Karachi Eid ul Adha 2024 goat robbery

