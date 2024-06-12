Asylum seekers will not get passports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will not issue passports to its citizens who have taken refuge abroad in a bid to get asylum in foreign countries.

According to the Ministry of Interior’s letter, all those Pakistani citizens who will get asylum in other countries, on whatever basis, would not be issued Pakistani passports.

The decision has been taken citing national security reasons, sources said.

Sources while quoting the letter said the interior minister has been directed to not issue passports to any individual who has sought asylum or is already living on asylum in foreign countries, in the best national interest.

When contacted to get the version on the matter, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry did not respond till the filling of this report.

