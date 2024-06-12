AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-12

First Steering body’s meeting on IDEAS held at Expo Centre

Press Release Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: The inaugural Steering Committee meeting regarding International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) was held on 11th June 2024 at the Expo Centre Karachi.

The introductory session was chaired by Corps Commander Karachi, Lt-Gen Babar Iftikhar, and attended by notable dignitaries including Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, DG DEPO Maj Gen Asad Nawaz Khan and DG TDAP Aasim Tiwana along with dozens of senior officials from more than 40 military, federal and provincial entities.

The second session, focused on the responsibilities of these departments, was chaired by DG DEPO along with DG TDAP, IG Sindh, Chief Secretary Sindh, PSO to DG DEPO, and CEO Badar Expo.

The committee was in details briefed by Col Ejaz (DEPO) including a comprehensive Question & Answer session regarding the event. While expressing a strong commitment to make upcoming IDEAS a much more successful event, DG TDAP, Tiwana assured the committee of appropriately and adequately address the few concerns highlighted by the presenter.

The meeting ended with vehement expression of satisfaction by DG DEPO on TDAP’s preparedness and contributions to be made by other organisations in the form of security, traffic management, protocols and sideline activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

