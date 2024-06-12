AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Japan’s Nikkei gains on chip shares boost

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a two-month peak on Tuesday as heavyweight chip shares tracked their Wall Street peers higher, while investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later this week.

Sentiment was up during early Tokyo trading after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both logged record closing highs overnight. Japan’s chip-related shares in particular performed strongly, following gains on the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index to lift the overall index.

The Nikkei finished up 0.25% at 39,134.79, its highest closing level since April 15. The index eased from a three-week intraday high of 39,336.66 touched in early trade as caution took hold.

The broader Topix fell 0.2% to 2,776.80. Investors were positioning carefully ahead of the US CPI report for May, due Wednesday, along with the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting.

The US central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates but will release updated economic and policy projections, putting the focus on clues of how soon policymakers expect to begin policy easing.

But markets continue to take comfort that the Fed’s next move will be a cut and not another hike, said Charu Chanana, global market strategist and head of FX strategy at Saxo. “That is helping US and Japanese stocks, along with sustained AI momentum.”

