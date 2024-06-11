Mainland China shares end at near two-month lows, Hong Kong down

SHANGHAI: Mainland China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, the first trading day after a long weekend break, with two key indexes sinking to their lowest levels in nearly two months.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong stocks closed at a more than one-week low, weighed down by surprisingly robust US jobs data that sparked a dramatic paring of bets for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

China stocks track Asian markets higher

Investors now keenly awaited China’s May credit lending data this week to gauge the health of the broad economy.

A Reuters poll suggested that China’s new yuan loans likely rebounded in May from April as the central bank told lenders to quicken bank lending to support the economy.