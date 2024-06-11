AIRLINK 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.91%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.65%)
DGKC 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.43%)
FFBL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.81%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.15%)
HBL 105.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.13%)
HUBC 138.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.42%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.69%)
OGDC 119.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.42%)
PAEL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.09%)
PTC 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.23%)
SEARL 57.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.3%)
SNGP 61.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.86%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.73%)
TRG 62.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.2%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 7,561 Decreased By -64.9 (-0.85%)
BR30 24,136 Decreased By -223.3 (-0.92%)
KSE100 72,715 Decreased By -537.9 (-0.73%)
KSE30 23,189 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.9%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil surrenders gains on weaker rivals, exports concerns

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 12:33pm

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed course to fall on Tuesday on weaker rival oils and lower export expectations in June, although a weaker ringgit limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 14 ringgit, or 0.36%, to 3,905 ringgit ($827.33) a metric ton by midday break.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract slid 1.23%, while its palm oil contract lost 2.38%, as of 0535 GMT.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.69%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The US corn and soybean crops are in great shape early in the growing season, and although there is plenty of time for fortune to turn, this year’s harvest is already in good company, according to Karen Braun, a market analyst for Reuters.

Crude oil prices dipped on Tuesday, as investors waited for key US inflation data and the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting to glean a clearer picture of where inflation is heading, and how that will affect fuel demand.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

While a weak ringgit is currently supporting palm oil prices, lower Malaysian exports expected in June have “capped the gains for upside” in the near term, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

Malaysian palm oil falls on lower June exports estimates

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.02% against the dollar to extend its 0.66% decline on Monday.

A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil may fall this week towards the support levels of 3,850-3,870 ringgit per ton, with resistance at 3,980-4,000 ringgit, LSEG said in a report published on Monday.

Palm Oil Malaysian ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil surrenders gains on weaker rivals, exports concerns

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

Rs3.792trn development outlay approved

GST rate to stay unchanged at 18pc

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

Oil edges down as cautious investors await Fed meet, US CPI data

Jordan hosts emergency aid summit for war-torn Gaza

India’s Modi prevails over allies in cabinet line-up

O/N reverse repo rate will be 21.5pc

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Read more stories