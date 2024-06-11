Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
LHC seeks replies from NAB, FIA on IK’s plea

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2024

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday allowed another opportunity to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to file their replies on a petition of PTI former chairman Imran Khan against a decision of the Punjab cabinet to prosecute him and other party leaders on charges of their involvement in the May 9 riots.

Earlier, counsel of the two respondents appeared before the court and sought time to submit their replies.

The court allowed the time accordingly and adjourned the proceedings till June 12. The petitioner through his counsel said the Punjab cabinet on May 24 approved the nomination of PTI leaders in additional cases of May 9 protests.

He alleged that both federal and provincial governments wanted to implicate to him and other party leader in fake cases.

He asked the court to set aside the impugned decision for being illegal and with mala fide intention.

