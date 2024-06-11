Timber traders seek PM’s help for early release of containers

KARACHI: All Pakistan Timber Traders Association (APTTA) has sought the intervention of the Prime Minister to address the prolonged delay in the release of imported wood-timber containers by the Directorate General of the Department of Plant Protection due to expired import permits.

Chairman APTTA M Sharjil Goplani said that dozens of wood-timber containers imported from different countries including USA, Canada and others have been stuck at the port for the last several months leading to huge financial burden due to escalating demurrage charges, which have now exceeded the import cost.

“These charges are being paid in US dollars to the foreign shipping companies, increasing the economic strain on the country,” he added.

He said these wood-timber containers were imported under valid import permits however, unforeseen delays during transit, which were beyond the control of the importers, have resulted in the shipments arriving after the expiry of the import permits.

Goplani said that the ongoing blockage of wood-timber shipments is causing severe disruptions, leading to escalating heavy detention and demurrage charges and threatening the industry’s ability to meet its market demand.

He said that wood -timber is primarily imported from industrialized nations like the USA, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Austria, Malaysia and other countries, which are main export markets for various Pakistani products.

He said that the port terminal operators like KICTL, QICTL, Al-Hamd, SAPT, PICT; etc., shipping companies only permit five days of free storage time, which is not enough to have the goods cleared from the port and results in high detention and demurrage fees/charges; terminal operators already charge high rates for grounding and handling the imported containers of wood/ timber; as a result, the landed cost rises significantly. The importers cannot afford the hefty handling and transportation charges associated with the heavy product known as wood-timber.

Most shipping companies charge approximately $125 per container per day, plus an extra fee if the goods need to stay in port for an additional five or seven days due to the recently implemented import permit (PPRO) condition by the Plant Protection Department. He added that the APTTA delegation met with the Director General of Plant Protection, who asked for one day to provide a solution. However, with deep regret, there has been no positive outcome after a few weeks.

He requested the Prime Minister of Pakistan to direct the authorities concerns to release all wood-timber imported containers stuck at the port to save the domestic industry.

