Gold unchanged at Rs239,400 per tola in Pakistan

After registering a massive decrease in the previous session, gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as the yellow metal held steady in the international market on Monday.

In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs239,400, while the 10-gram gold was available at Rs205,247, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola lost Rs3,600 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold remained unchanged on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,292 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,750 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.