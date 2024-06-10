AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-10

Hammad, others booked for delivering anti-govt speeches

Published 10 Jun, 2024 06:52am

HAFIZABAD: PTI leader Hammad Azhar and 45 other party leaders have been booked in case pertaining to speeches against the government, police said Sunday.

As per details, former MNA Shaukat Bhatti, MPA Zamir Hussain, and district president Imran Haydar have been named in a case filed by the police for anti-government speeches.

According to the FIR, Hammad Azhar is accused of delivering a speech against the government, which led to a scuffle between police and party workers.

The police attempted to arrest Hammad Azhar and others, but they managed to escape.

The case has been registered against Hammad Azhar and others under various sections, including Section 124-A (sedition).

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Gohar has been arrested by the police in a separate raid.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub and Hammad Azhar had addressed a farmers’ convention last night, where they allegedly made anti-government speeches.

The PTI leader, who reappeared after almost a year in hiding, earlier dodged arrest as Islamabad Police showed up at party’s Central Secretariat.

Azhar was among the several PTI leaders who went into hiding following the May 9 riots last year when protesters took to the streets after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from court premises.

