ACs, Mukhtiarkars directed to inspect pumping stations ahead of rains

HYDERABAD: Due to the high alert for rain and thunderstorms, the Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad, Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, has directed all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars of respective Talukas to visit the pumping stations in their areas.

Mukhtiarkar Latifabad, Ali Sher, and Assistant Mukhtiarkar, Asad Junejo, visited a pumping station and reported that all motors are operational and running on diesel generators.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Abdul Wahid Channa, is currently inspecting pumping stations in his jurisdiction.

