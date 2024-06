CJ LHC promotes seven Senior Civil Judges

LAHORE: The Chief Justice Lahore High Court has promoted seven Senior Civil Judges and restored them to their original seniority.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the officials include Senior Civil Judge (SCJ), Attock, Muhammad Jawad Alam Qureshi, SCJ, Narowal, Sabir Hussain, SCJ Sargodha, Faiz Ahmad Ranjha, SCJ Khanewal, Shahzad Ehsan Butt, SCJ Sialkot Muhammad Nawazish Khan Ch, SCJ Rajanpur, Abdul Karim and SCJ Bakhar, Muhammad Anayet Gondal.

