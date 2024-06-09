DC directs action against illegal animals markets

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has directed the Deputy Commissioner Lahore to take action against illegal markets reportedly working at a few locations in the provincial capital.

“The ban imposed by the Punjab government against the sale of animals on roads and streets should be ensured in letter and spirit,” he said during his visit to a temporary sacrificial animal market at Sagiyan on Saturday to review the arrangements made and facilities provided for the sacrificial animal buyers and sellers. He was joined by Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, Chief Officer MCL Ali Abbas Bukhari and Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar.

While expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, the Minister reiterated his commitment that all possible facilities will be provided to the animal traders and citizens at the official sale points.

He also directed for proper lighting at night and effective security arrangements at the sale points and added that the municipal staff posted at these selling points should be courteous and ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the citizens. He also directed that immediate action should be taken on the complaint of any trader or buyer.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner gave a briefing to the Minister on the arrangements made at the sale points.

The Punjab government made the temporary markets functional across Punjab from June 7 and these sale points would be operated on a no-profit no-loss basis. In the provincial capital, one permanent and seven temporary sacrificial animal markets were operational under the supervision of the Lahore district administration, including Shahpur Kanjra, New Kingline Housing Society in Tehsil Shalimar, Sports Complex at Ada Rakh Chabeel, LDA City at Kahana Kacha, Halloki Interchange near LDA City, Sigayan Road near Sui Gas Office, Barki Road near Paragon Society, NFC Society on Multan Road and Raiwind Near Haveli Center.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024