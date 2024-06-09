15 ‘terrorists’ arrested

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab foiled a major terrorist plan and arrested 15 terrorists belonging to banned outfits during intelligence-based operations the sources in CTD disclosed.

In order to effectively deal with any untoward incident, 180 secret operations were conducted in different districts of the province during which 181 suspects were interrogated and 15 terrorists belonging to banned organizations were arrested. The CTD recovered weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials from the possession of terrorists.

Among the arrested terrorists are Hafiz Abdul Malik, Noor Rahim, Noor Ul Amin, Manzar Aziz, Abdul Saboor Riaz, Noor Wali, Muhammad Ikram Khan, Muhammad Ejaz, Abdul Wahab Hussaini, Yar Gul, Asrar Ahmed, Ali Shah, Ali Zaman and Umar Rehman.

