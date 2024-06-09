AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-09

Islamabad faces surge in crime

Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2024 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: Armed snatchers, burglars and car lifters remained highly active in the precinct of the city police stations including Khanna, Shehzad Town and Aabpara police stations during the first five months of the current year.

Police sources said that over 700 cases of various kinds of crimes including theft, snatching and carjacking were reported to Khanna police station. In the same period, over 550 cases including mobile snatching, car theft and robberies were registered at Shehzad Town police station, they said.

The third area which remained a favorite for the criminal gangs was the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station with over 500 cases including theft, robbery, and carjacking.

They said that in the same period, armed gangs snatched over 1,100 mobile phones in the different areas of the federal capital. Similarly, over 400 cases of theft including robbery and dacoity were reported to the city police, in which, citizens were deprived of valuables worth millions of rupees.

During the last five months, carjackers stole or snatched 1,250 motorbikes and 180 cars, they said. During January, robbers struck at over 78 different places and deprived citizens of cash and valuables.

In the same month, armed persons snatched 144 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 216 motorbikes and 30 cars from different areas.

Sources further said 72 cases of different kinds of theft, 136 cases of mobile phones snatched at gunpoint as well as 246 cases of carjacking including 30 cars were reported to the capital’s various police stations during February.

