Gold unchanged at Rs243,000 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 7, 2024 Updated June 7, 2024 01:36pm

After increasing in the previous session, gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as the yellow metal held steady in the international market on Friday.

In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs243,000, while the 10-gram gold was available at Rs208,333, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola gained Rs2,400 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold remained unchanged on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,362 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,800 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

