CDA chief visits EV charging station

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), visited the electric vehicle charging station at the Jinnah Convention Centre on Friday morning.

Accompanied by officers from relevant CDA formations, Randhawa inspected the newly-ordered modern electric buses and personally conducted a test drive.

During his visit, Randhawa announced that 30 out of the 160 electric buses for the Islamabad bus service project have arrived in the capital.

Initially, these 30 buses will operate on two routes.

The first route will run from NUST, Orange Line Depot, G-11 to PIMS Hospital, featuring 13 stops with a bus arriving every 10 minutes.

The second route will start at PIMS and end at Bari Imam. This service will be available from 6 am to 10 pm.

Later, Randhawa visited the bus depot under construction at H-9.

Emphasizing the importance of timely completion, he instructed that the H-9 Bus Depot must be operational by June 30, 2024, ahead of the arrival of 70 additional electric buses in the next phase.

