Iddat case: PTI body rejects transfer of case to new court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee vehemently condemned the inordinate and unjustifiable delay in delivering justice to PTI Chairman-for-life Imran Khan and his wife, and rejected the transfer of the fabricated and baseless iddat case to a new court, deeming it a blatant violation of their rights and a travesty of justice.

PTI Core Committee meeting categorically rejected the false and baseless allegations against Imran Khan and his wife and demanded their immediate release and all other political prisoners from unlawful detentions.

The forum expressed dismay over the snail pace court proceedings in the cases against Imran Khan after sensing that he would be exonerated from all the fake, fabricated and politically motivated cases. In stark contrast, when the intention was to exact political revenge and keep him imprisoned unjustly, the trials were expedited at an unprecedented pace, blatantly disregarding laws and regulations, they added.

The participants of the meeting urged that the Judiciary should stand with the constitution and justice instead of supporting the lawlessness and political revenge and immediately release PTI Founding Chairman and his wife.

PTI Core Committee categorically rejected the transferring of the Iddat case to a new court on completion of its trial, which was totally unconstitutional, illegal and a travesty of justice.

The forum strongly condemned the attitude of the jail authorities and the mandate thief government regarding the health and treatment of Bushra Bibi.

It was said that in spite of her complaints, she was denied to conduct medical tests from Shaukat Khanum Hospital but were carried out in PIMS despite all concerns and reservations.

They pointed out that all the medical reports were kept hidden or not being provided to them, demanding the jail administration and mandate thief government to provide her medical reports sans any further.

PTI Core Committee also rejected the process of appointing retired judges to election tribunals, adding that appointments of retired judges for election tribunals were completely unconstitutional and illegal.

The forum stated that a consortium of mandate thieves and state miscreants in connivance with the criminal Chief Election Commission and puppet Commission members first rigged the election through their handpicked ROs.

PTI Core Committee stated that anti-democracy elements were now again trying their level best to appoint retired judges of their choice to get favourable decisions from the tribunals.

They said that the ECP’s appointed retired judges in the tribunals would not be acceptable and they would not pursue their cases filed before such tribunals.

PTI Core Committee strongly condemned the most bias and criminal Chief Election Commissioner and puppet commission members for delisting the issue of PTI’s intra-party elections for the second time without any justification.

The forum vowed that PTI would raise its voice against the prejudice, bias and unconstitutional and illegal decisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and Commission members at all levels in and outside the Parliament.

The forum gave formal approval to start PTI’s membership drive at the national level.

