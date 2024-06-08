AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Opinion Print 2024-06-08

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Samdhi and Sunak

Anjum Ibrahim Published June 8, 2024 Updated June 8, 2024 07:12am

“Uh Oh!” “You will have to narrow it down. There are too many uh oh situations.”

“Take a guess.”

“The Deputy Prime Minister being allowed to do a Rishi Sunak.”

“How can you compare Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) with Sunak.”

“Both were selected – the GPS by his counterpart Samdhi and Sunak was selected by his parliamentary party, not even the Conservative members, just those who were sitting in parliament, none of whom wanted the job.”

“I still think there is no comparison…”

“OK, one commonality: they both lie – Sunak lied about the taxes that the Labour government would impose to fund all their pledges and GPS lied about how good the economy was doing in 2017…”

“That’s not true – the better numbers in 2017 were all sourced to foreign debt and the damage that GPS did in 2021-22 in losing the country 4 billion dollars in remittance inflows through official channels…”

“But there is another major difference between the two: Sunak knows he was lying, and I reckon GPS has convinced himself and his counterpart Samdhi that what he is saying is the truth.”

“Could be, anyway, when I said uh oh, I was actually referring to our cricket team losing to the US.”

“I hear that the dratted Donald Lu informed the Interior Minister that Pakistan must lose or else the IMF loan would not be forthcoming.”

“Ah, that explains it.”

“I was being facetious.”

“Seriously that explains why the two hatted Interior Minister went to visit the Pope, who in his infinite wisdom he may have thought had greater leverage with Lu, than go to Mecca to pray for the…”

“Isn’t Lu an adherent of Confucius?”

“Don’t know, don’t care, so what do you reckon - will we win against Canada?”

“Canada provides us with funds during crises – you know, floods and…”

“So what is this – as economic diplomacy is so far limited to non-binding memoranda, if understanding cricket diplomacy has overtaken…”

“Shut the hell up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

