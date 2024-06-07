AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,701 Decreased By -17 (-0.22%)
BR30 24,706 Decreased By -71.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Eid-ul-Azha 2024: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Zil Hajj moon sighting in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 7, 2024 Updated June 7, 2024 05:13pm

The Cent­ral Ruet-e-Hilal Commi­ttee is set to convene today ( Friday) in Karachi to sight the Zil Hajj moon.

In Karachi, Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will lead the meeting to be held at the Pakistan Meteorological Department office.

Parallel meetings will also be held by Ruet-e-Hilal committees in all provincial capitals.

On Thursday, the Saudi authorities announced the sighting of the crescent moon of Zil Hajj in the kingdom. The first day of Eid-ul-Azha 2024 in Saudi Arabia will fall on Sunday, June 16.

In case the moon is sighted in Pakistan today, the first day of Eid in the country will be on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Eid ul Azha Eid holidays Eid celebrations in Pakistan Eid in Pakistan Eid ul Azha 2024 Eid ul Adha 2024 Eid holidays in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Eid-ul-Azha 2024: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Zil Hajj moon sighting in Pakistan

KSE-100 recovers ground after fall of over 2,000 points amid rumours of ‘anti-growth’ budget measures

Pakistan, China express commitment to protect CPEC from ‘detractors, adversaries’

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

Talks on new programme continuing virtually with Pakistan, says IMF

Pak Navy ship conducts exercises with Japanese, Spanish ships in Indian Ocean

Pakistan should ‘abandon’ CGT once and for all: co-founder of Tundra Fonder

Israeli forces step up bombing of Rafah as tanks try to push west

USA better than us in all aspects, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam after humiliation

Oil steadies on OPEC+ reassurances, still set for third weekly loss

Israel’s Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

Read more stories