Japan to provide $3m to UNHCR to support Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan has decided to provide $3 million to UNHCR to support Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan.

In light of humanitarian challenges in host communities, the Japanese financial contribution, which comes from Japan’s supplementary budget, will enhance UNHCR’s efforts to provide critical assistance to both refugees and their host communities, addressing urgent needs in protection and documentation, gender-based violence, health, and livelihoods, across Pakistan.

Afghanistan: Pakistan for addressing humanitarian challenges

According to a UNHCR spokesperson, the initiative will also deliver primary healthcare to individuals, including women, and offer certified skills development training to refugees and members of the host communities to support them in building their livelihoods and resilience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025