AIRLINK 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.94%)
BOP 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.89%)
DGKC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.7%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.88%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
HUBC 138.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
OGDC 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.32%)
PAEL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 114.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.04%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.66%)
PTC 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.13%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.8%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.71%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
TPLP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
UNITY 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,628 Decreased By -89.8 (-1.16%)
BR30 24,430 Decreased By -347.2 (-1.4%)
KSE100 73,230 Decreased By -632.9 (-0.86%)
KSE30 23,474 Decreased By -217.2 (-0.92%)
Indian shares hold gains after central bank retains interest rates

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 10:01am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares held steady on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged as widely-expected, and retained its tighter monetary stance.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67% at 22,968.9 points and the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.64% to 75,624 points, after the rate cut decision.

Indian shares’ recovery extends to second day with new government awaited

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key interest rate unchanged in a widely expected move as robust economic growth continues to provide space to focus on bringing down inflation towards its medium-term target of 4%.

