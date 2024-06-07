Indian shares hold gains after central bank retains interest rates

BENGALURU: Indian shares held steady on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged as widely-expected, and retained its tighter monetary stance.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67% at 22,968.9 points and the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.64% to 75,624 points, after the rate cut decision.

Indian shares’ recovery extends to second day with new government awaited

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key interest rate unchanged in a widely expected move as robust economic growth continues to provide space to focus on bringing down inflation towards its medium-term target of 4%.