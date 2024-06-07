Forex reserves fall $100m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $100 million during last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $ 14.216 billion as of May 31, 2024 compared to $14.315 billion as of May 24, 2024.

During the week under review, the SBP reserves increased by $16 million to $ 9.109 million up from $9.093 billion. Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks fell by $ 116 million to $ 5.106 billion at the end of last week compared to $5.222 billion a week earlier. Commercial banks’ reserves stood at $ 5.428 billion as of May 17, 2024.

