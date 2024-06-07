247 Illegal gas connections removed in Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) teams, along with the Customer Relation Department’s (CRD) team has been pulling out all stops to uproot the malicious crime of gas theft from the society.

Recently, in multiple raids carried out in different areas of Sindh and Balochistan, the team disconnected 257 illegal gas connections.

In Upper and Lower Balochistan, a total of 186 disconnections were made in Killi Marri, Killi Padda, Mastung, Kachi Baig Graveyard, Satellite Town, Sryab, Pishin, and at Quetta, Cant Zone, and Samangli.

The residents had connected different numbers of houses through rubber pipe extensions, while some had even installed fake meters for stealing gas from the Company’s main distribution line.

Over at Nawabshah, SS& CGTO operation Wing conducted a joint action at a Hotel in Sanghar city .The owner of hotel was using direct gas through under ground clamp. Meanwhile, in Karachi, SS&CGTO Operation Wing along with SSGC Police and Recovery Department conducted a joint raid in Quetta Al Makkah Hotel at Gulshan-e-Maymar. The culprit was found to be using gas directly through service line.

FIR has been registered against Muhammad Nasim S/o. Adam Khan by the SSGC Police. All the illegal pipes used in direct theft of gas were removed, and appropriate claims will be raised against involved miscreants.

A survey conducted by the CRD team, at 3/D Nazimabad No.3 Area zone resulted in the identification of 37 residents who were illegally obtaining gas through gas pipeline extensions. Whereas, another survey in 2/E Nazimabad No.2 Area, yielded that 15 residents had been involved in gas theft via illegal gas extensions.

All rubber pipes and clamps used for stealing gas have been removed and appropriate claims will be raised against those involved in this crime.

In Upper Sindh, a total of 21 disconnections were made in different sub-zones of Larkana and Nawabshah region, along with other areas of upper Sindh.

It should be noted that gas theft is a serious crime against the community and it should be stopped at all cost. The Company urges consumers to come forward and show their support by reporting incidences of gas theft.

