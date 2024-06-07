‘Kisan Card scheme in Sindh very soon’

KARACHI: Sindh Minister of Agriculture Department Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar has announced the upcoming launch of the Kisan Card scheme in Sindh, which will provide solar subsidies to deserving farmers.

“The department needs to work harder to support our farmers,” the minister said. “We will provide better seeds, fertilizers, and other facilities to help them improve their yields and livelihoods.”

He emphasized the need to improve the department’s performance and provide better facilities to farmers and growers.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Scout Auditorium, the Minister encouraged Department employees and stressed the importance of providing awareness and support to farmers.

He also distributed awards to 26 employees who were promoted after 10-years.

Secretary Agriculture, Rafeeq Ahmed Buriro, also spoke at the ceremony, highlighting the department’s efforts to promote employees and provide awareness to farmers.

