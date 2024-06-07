BSCHH celebrates its 25th anniversary

KARACHI: Bait-ul-Sukoon Cancer Hospital & Hospice (BSCHH) proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of dedicated free services to cancer patients. This significant milestone coincides with the completion of the hospital’s 100th Tumor Board Meeting, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in cancer care.

Founded in 1999 by Zainab Ali Raza Ebrahim, Chairperson of BSCHH, the institution began as Pakistan’s first Hospice providing solace and care with palliative treatment to patients suffering from stage IV Cancer.

On the occasion, Jameel Yusuf S.St., Co-Chairperson & Managing Trustee of BSCHH, stated: “Cancer is a disease that even those with substantial incomes struggle to afford. Bait-ul-Sukoon is a Ray of Hope, standing firm in its commitment to providing completely free treatment to all cancer patients with dignity and without any financial anxiety.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024