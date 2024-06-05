AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Gold price per tola sheds Rs400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 05 Jun, 2024 03:17pm

After increasing in the previous session, gold prices declined in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with a decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs240,600 after a single-day fall of Rs400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,276 after it lost Rs343, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola gained Rs700 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,332 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lowered by $4 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates lessened by Rs20 clocking in at Rs2,800 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

