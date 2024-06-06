AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,705 Decreased By -68.5 (-0.88%)
BR30 24,695 Decreased By -268.9 (-1.08%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand edges higher with focus on ANC talks

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 01:35pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand made a slight recovery early on Thursday, having slipped the day before when the African National Congress (ANC) said it would try to form a government of national unity following last week’s election.

At 0715 GMT, the rand traded at 18.90 against the dollar, 0.2% stronger than its previous close. The ANC lost its majority in the May 29 election for the first time since coming to power 30 years ago.

It said on Wednesday that it had met with all interested parties keen to contribute ideas to form a government.

The party’s National Executive Committee will hold high-stakes internal talks later on Thursday to discuss options.

South African rand steady ahead of manufacturing figures

“Traders are likely to remain on edge until there is some certainty on the way forward, and we expect trading in the Rand to be fairly volatile and headline-driven in the short term,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was up 0.1% in early trade.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early trade, with the yield down 12 basis points at 10.610%.

south africa rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand edges higher with focus on ANC talks

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

India’s Modi readies for third term after securing coalition

Treet Corporation to set up subsidiary in Dubai

Indian shares open higher as PM Modi set for third term

BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Oil gains with September US rate cut in sights

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Five-day China visit: PM vows security to investments, individuals

Read more stories