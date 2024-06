HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks climbed at the open, tracking a record close on Wall Street fuelled by a tech rally, with another batch of soft US jobs data boosting hopes the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.83 percent, or 152.62 points, to 18,577.58.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.13 percent, or 4.04 points, to 3,069.44, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.15 percent, or 2.54 points, to 1,708.86 .