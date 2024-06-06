AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-06

Vawda, Kamal press conferences: SC issues notices to TV channels

Terence J Sigamony Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court issued contempt notices to TV channels for broadcasting press conferences of Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM MNA Mustafa Kamal, wherein, they maligned the judiciary.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Irfan Saadat and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the suo moto, which Supreme Court took on Vawda’s and Kamal’s press conferences.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) filed the transcript of the press conferences along with the question and answer session. It also filed the list of TV channels which broadcasted the press conferences. According to it, 34 TV channels aired the press conference of Faisal Vawda and 28 channels telecasted Mustafa Kamal’s press conference held on May 16.

The court noted that broadcasting and telecasting also constitute contempt; therefore, notices were issued to the TV channels, directing them to file a reply as to why contempt proceedings are not initiated against them. PEMRA was directed to serve the notices to the channels.

Farogh Naseem, appearing on behalf of Kamal, filed an application saying his client tenders an unconditional and unqualified apology for his press conference dated May 16, and throws himself at the mercy of the Court seeking forgiveness.

Faisal Vawda instead of tendering an unconditional apology prayed before the Court to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to him for ridiculing the judiciary in a press conference.

Faisal’s lawyer Moiz Ahmed sought time from the court to further reflect on the reply, filed a day ago. He told that if so instructed by his client then would file an amended reply.

The bench directed him that if he intended to do so then file it within one week.

Vawda in his reply maintained that Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and Raoof Hasan had also criticised the judiciary in strong terms. He pointed out that Hasan had threatened judges, while Shehbaz labelled judges as “black sheep,” and Fazl issued threats in a speech outside the SC building.

Vawda asserted his respect for the judiciary, stating, “I have every respect and regard for the judiciary and could never imagine doing any act which lowered the dignity of the judiciary in any manner.”

He maintained that criticising judicial decisions that negatively impact citizens should not be considered contempt. He explained that his press conference highlighted the need for the judiciary to address issues affecting the public that have been neglected by both the judiciary and the executive. Vawda claimed his critique was made with bona fide intentions and was fair.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan said that the members of the Parliament should be mindful in using the words against the judges and the judiciary. Upon that, the chief justice said that they don’t want to suppress the freedom of speech. “If we make mistakes, then people should point them out to us,” adding, “criticise judgments after reading them, on a legal basis.”

He said judges and parliamentarians should not be at war with each other. The role of the judiciary is to decide cases, while the Parliament should pass laws for the betterment of the people.

Justice Irfan told Vawda that his press conference was persons specific as he had levelled allegations against two judges of the Islamabad High Court.

He urged counsel for Kamal to hold a press conference expressing remorse about the earlier presser against the judiciary.

The AGP stated it is the responsibility of the TV channels to prevent airing of material against the judges and judiciary. They should be mindful of their duties, adding if the channels stop telecasting such press conferences then it would discourage the people to unnecessarily criticise the judiciary.

The case was adjourned until June 28.

Faisal Vawda SC Mustafa Kamal

