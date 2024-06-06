Court reserves verdict on Gillani’s acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, reserved its verdict on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Ali Haider Gillani’s plea seeking acquittal and not framing charge in a corrupt practice case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Haseena Saqlain, while hearing the corrupt practice case, regarding alleged horse-trading in 2021 Senate elections, reserved its judgment on Gillani’s plea seeking acquittal and not framing charges against him and other accused.

Counsel for district election commissioner Saad Hasaan and Gillani’s lawyer Raja Faisal Younus appeared before the court.

