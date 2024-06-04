AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 04 Jun, 2024 01:53pm

After remaining unchanged in the previous session, gold prices rose in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,000 after a single-day increase of Rs700.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,619 after it gained Rs600, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola remained unchanged in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,336 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it surged by $10 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,820 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

