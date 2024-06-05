Offices of Senate chairman, NA Speaker: FO ‘recovers’ copies of controversial cypher

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has recovered copies of the controversial cypher back from the offices of the chairman Senate and the speaker National Assembly earlier shared with them by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Informed sources told Business Recorder that the Foreign Office had requested both the offices of Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly to send back the copies of the cypher keeping in view the security protocol of these secret documents.

In August 2023, the Foreign Office wrote to both the offices about returning copies of the cypher to prevent further political use of the secret document.

Former prime minister Imran Khan had shared copies of the cypher with both the offices for record, claiming it as proof of an alleged conspiracy against his government by a foreign power, referring to US diplomat Donald Lu, who has been at the centre of the cypher controversy.

