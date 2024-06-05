AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -96.8 (-1.22%)
BR30 25,245 Decreased By -504.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 74,667 Decreased By -908.6 (-1.2%)
KSE30 23,919 Decreased By -292.9 (-1.21%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-05

AGPR, other offices: FD clarifies funds authorisation strategy

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2024 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has asked all the offices including the Auditor General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) to treat the funds authorised by the Ministry of Planning and Development as released funds.

The Finance Division’s Budget Wing has issued an office memorandum (OM) regarding the strategy for additional allocation and re-appropriation of funds during the current fiscal year (2023-24).

The Finance Division said it is being clarified to all concerned offices including the office of the AGPR that the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division issues authorisation to the ministries, divisions within the limits prescribed by the Finance Division under its release strategy for development grants.

Ministries/divisions: MoF annoyed at absence of expense reconciliation

Therefore, funds authorised by the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division may be treated as released funds for all practical purposes, ie, re-appropriations, expenditure, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Finance Division funds Ministry of Planning AGPR Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Auditor General of Pakistan Revenue

Comments

200 characters

AGPR, other offices: FD clarifies funds authorisation strategy

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

TDRO fails to provide relief to importers, exporters

Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC

Transactions in PKR between Gwadar free zone, tariff area allowed

Lack of coordination between depts: FBR’s efforts aimed at broadening tax base hit a snag

Offices of Senate chairman, NA Speaker: FO ‘recovers’ copies of controversial cypher

Read more stories