AGPR, other offices: FD clarifies funds authorisation strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has asked all the offices including the Auditor General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) to treat the funds authorised by the Ministry of Planning and Development as released funds.

The Finance Division’s Budget Wing has issued an office memorandum (OM) regarding the strategy for additional allocation and re-appropriation of funds during the current fiscal year (2023-24).

The Finance Division said it is being clarified to all concerned offices including the office of the AGPR that the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division issues authorisation to the ministries, divisions within the limits prescribed by the Finance Division under its release strategy for development grants.

Therefore, funds authorised by the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division may be treated as released funds for all practical purposes, ie, re-appropriations, expenditure, etc.

