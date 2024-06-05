AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Opinion Print 2024-06-05

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Miftah Ismail is the new Shabbar Zaidi?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 05 Jun, 2024 06:41am

“Prime Minister and his band of merry cabinet members are off to China and I think this may be an appropriate time to share a quote from Confucius, the Chinese philosopher – the wheel of fortune turns around incessantly and who can say to himself I shall today be uppermost.”

“All our national party leaders – and let’s improve on Confucius: who can say to himself I shall not be uppermost till death do me part.”

“You are bad! But anyway, what do you mean band of merry cabinet members?”

“Those inside and outside the party?”

“The outsiders ain’t going, the inside-out Muhammad Aurengzeb is going.”

“Inside-out?”

“I am unaware that he has been given the party membership though he did attend Nawaz Sharif’s crowning ceremony, it’s beside the point that the crown was never an inch away from his hand… so Aurangzeb is inside but out and will remain there as the Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) retains hopes if you know what I mean!”

“Perhaps, but can the outsider who is not attending any party functions please look at the disruption of traffic on constitution avenue. I mean the RS gates are shut for over a month now causing much inconvenience to us all.”

“RS?”

“Rana Sana gates – those on their own transport can’t scale the gates, though protesters can easily scale them and…”

“Right but the outside-out man is out of the country again – it’s the dual hat he wears – chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Interior Minister and so far he has shown a preference for the Chairman hat because it is more stylish, gives a more…”

“Shush.”

“Prime Minister has departed for China and I wish him well as the Inside-Out gentleman because as an investment banker he offered his clients good investments throughout the world, and now he is on the other side of the table…”

“That may not have worked with Shabbar Zaidi, but…”

“Shabbar Zaidi fell ill and resigned, and perhaps the illness was brought on due to the elite stopping him from taking appropriate decisions every step of the way…”

“And you define elite as?”

“Ji.”

“Excuse me?”

“The elite defined as those who chant ji, read yes madam, publicly to their not so educated heads.”

“Miftah Ismail is the new Shabbar Zaidi you reckon?”

“Perhaps the wheel of fortune as Confucius said…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

