SSGC removes 270 illegal connections

KARACHI: SSGC’s gas theft control teams made further inroads into the menace of gas theft by cracking down on miscreants in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

Two FIRs were lodged, one in Police Station Larkana against Zulfiqar Ali who was charged with stealing gas from the final billed customer and selling it to three houses in his neighbourhood and another at PS Naudero against Rizwan who stole gas from service valves to feed three houses in his neighbourhood. FIR has also been filed against a hotel owner in Nawabshah who was found reversing the commercial meter by getting connected with the domestic meter.

In fresh raids, around 270 illegal domestic connections were removed in different cities and towns by the Company’s theft control teams.

