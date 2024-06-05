KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 04, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.18 279.59 AED 75.26 75.98 EURO 300.53 303.50 SAR 73.51 74.20 GBP 353.22 356.57 INTERBANK 278.20 278.40 JPY 1.75 1.79 =========================================================================

