Markets Print 2024-06-05

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2024 07:47am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 04, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.18   279.59    AED                75.26     75.98
EURO                300.53   303.50    SAR                73.51     74.20
GBP                 353.22   356.57    INTERBANK         278.20    278.40
JPY                                                        1.75      1.79
=========================================================================

