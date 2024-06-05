KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 04, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.18 279.59 AED 75.26 75.98
EURO 300.53 303.50 SAR 73.51 74.20
GBP 353.22 356.57 INTERBANK 278.20 278.40
JPY 1.75 1.79
=========================================================================
