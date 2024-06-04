Economy showing signs of improvement: Tarar

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that the country’s economic indicators are showing growth and foreign investment has increased significantly as a result of prudent policies pursued by the government.

While addressing a news conference, Tarar said inflation rate is now at its lowest level in 29 months, as it has decreased by 11 percent. The stock exchange has reached an all-time high and the government successfully secured a deal with the IMF in a short period, he said, adding: “During the last month, the government collected Rs15 billion more than the target in taxes and reforms in the FBR have started yielding results.”

The Information Minister said the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken drastic steps to put country back on the path of development.

About the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s five-day official visit to China from Tuesday, he expressed the hope that this visit will prove a milestone for the betterment of the country’s economy. “With this visit, a new phase of CPEC project will start and an important aspect of the Prime Minister’s visit will be meetings with corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT, and emerging technologies,” he said, adding: “The PM will address the China-Pakistan Business Forum with leading businesspersons, entrepreneurs, and investors from both countries. He will also visit Economic and Agricultural Zones in China.”

He added that a delegation comprising 100 Pakistani businessmen will accompany the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during this visit to China, which is undertaken at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

Responding to a query, the minister further said that consultations about budget 2024-25 are underway. He added that the PM Shehbaz Sharif curtailed expenditures.

To another query, he said those who are saying “If not Khan, no Pakistan” should leave to another country. He added Nawaz Sharif never talked against Pakistan despite facing oppression and injustices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024