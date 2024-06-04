Peace, stability in Balochistan: Cabinet asks Naqvi to hold talks with key stakeholders

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to hold consultation with key stakeholders at the institutional, provincial and federal levels to determine the way forward to ensure peace and stability in Balochistan, which are a precondition for the socioeconomic development of the people of the province, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, on May 21, 2024, the Cabinet was informed that the Home Department, Government of Balochistan had deployed 1783 personnel of ISI in far-flung areas of Balochistan.

For this purpose, a case to requisition troops for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022 had been placed before the Provincial Cabinet in its meeting held on June 28, 2022.

However, the approval granted by the Provincial Cabinet could not be actualised due to the close of the then outgoing financial year, 2021-22, i.e. on June 30, 2022, before issuance of the minutes of the said meeting on July 14, 2022.

Subsequently, the case for requisitioning of the troops for the period from January 01 to December 31, 2022 was again placed before the Provincial Cabinet in its meeting held on October 20, 2022, which was approved accordingly.

It was further noted that as Section 4(3)(ii) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997 and Section 131-A of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898, empowers the federal government to deploy Army troops in aid of civil power, the Home Department, Government of Balochistan had requested approval of the Federal Cabinet to the requisitioning of 1783 of Army troops intelligence tentacles from January 01 to December 31, 2022, for maintenance of law and order in Balochistan.

However, the summary for the Cabinet, initiated by the Ministry for Interior, was returned by the Cabinet Division on March 14, 2024, on the grounds that approval of the new minister-in-charge was required. It was further stated that the summary was being accordingly placed before the Cabinet after approval of the present minister-in-charge.

During the ensuing discussion, it was further noted that there was no financial liability on the federal government and all expenses would be met by the Government of Balochistan.

The Cabinet observed that the law and order situation in Balochistan was a serious matter, which could only be dealt with by civil-military collaboration.

However, it was also urged by Cabinet members that the genuine grievances of the people of Balochistan must be addressed and resolved through dialogue and affirmative action.

It was proposed that the Interior minister should hold consultations with all key stakeholders at the institutional, provincial and federal levels to determine the way forward to ensure peace and stability in Balochistan, which are a precondition for the socioeconomic development of the people of the province.

Following the discussion, the Ministry of Interior solicited ex-post facto approval of the Cabinet for deploying 1783 of Army troops/intelligence tentacles (ISI) under section 131-A of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898 and section 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 from January 01 to December 31 2022, for maintenance of law and order in Balochistan.

