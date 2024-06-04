Aurangzeb, Korean envoy pledge to boost economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb had a meeting with the Korean ambassador and representatives of Korean companies working in Pakistan at the Finance Division Monday, said a press release issued on Monday.

The secretary Ministry of Communications, chairman National Highways Authority (NHA), MD Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), and senior officers from relevant ministries were also present in the meeting.

The Korean ambassador appreciated the government’s economic initiatives and strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Korea. He emphasised the need to fully exploit the untapped potential for further collaboration.

Representatives from Korean companies briefed the minister on their concerns regarding project timelines and operational efficiency.

The finance minister underscored the significant macroeconomic improvements and noted the positive trend in foreign exchange reserves.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024