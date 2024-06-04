‘Haqeeqi Azaadi March’: Imran, Qureshi & others acquitted in two cases of vandalism

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other leaders from two cases of vandalism registered against them during the Haqeeqi Azaadi March.

Judicial Magistrate Ehtesham Alam, while hearing the case, acquitted Khan, Qureshi, Murad Saeed, Ali Muhammad Khan, and former minister Asad Umar from two cases registered against them at Golra police station for vandalism and violation of Section 144.

Ali Muhammad and Asad appeared before the court along with their counsel Sardar Masroof while Naeem Haider Panjutha filed acquittal applications for Imran and Murad Saeed.

The court after hearing arguments acquitted Khan, Qureshi and other leaders from the two cases.

On May 30, the Islamabad District and Sessions Court acquitted Imran Khan of the charges in two cases registered at the Shahzad Town police station over the May 9 violent incidents.

The verdict was delivered by Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir, who ruled in favour of acquittal due to insufficient evidence.

The prosecution failed to present substantial evidence, leading to the court’s decision to acquit.

Meanwhile, another court granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen in a case registered at the Secretariat police station.

Additional Sessions judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case, granted an extension in pre-arrest bail to the PTI leader and adjourned the hearing till June 10th.

PTI leader Shaheen appeared before the court along with his counsel Zafer Khokar.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) told the court that the accused has so far not joined the investigation due to which investigation of the case is yet to be completed.

The court directed the IO to complete the investigation till the next hearing to be held on June 10.

