Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 181,015 tonnes of cargo comprising 90,214 tonnes of import cargo and 90,801 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 90,214 comprised of 85,386 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 4,828 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 90,801 comprised of 65,858 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 187 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,142 tonnes of Cement, 10,940 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,674 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around 08 ships namely, Yasa Emirhan, Beijing Bridge, Da Hong Xia, Ym Excellence, Xin Chang Shu, Mu Mian Song, Cma Cgm Columba & Chang Shung II berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 13 ships namely, Ever Ulysses, Southern Wolf, Northrn Practise, Oriental Gerbera, Kai Xuan 11, Gsl Nicoletta, Atlantic Ibis, Niledutuch Lion, Aljalaa, Atlantic Adam, Beijing Bridge, Two Million Ways & Mt Sargodha sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, APL Miami, Shalamar, TRF Kobe and Enjnan are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 133,440 tonnes, comprising 62,655 tonnes imports cargo and 70,785 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,218 Containers (364 TEUs Imports and 2,854 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, AU Taurus, Chem Leona, Al-Marrouna and MSC Positano &two more ships, MSC Subrabaya-VIII and Clyde carrying Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG, Container and Mogas are expected to take berths at respectively LCT, EVTL, PGPCL, QICT and FOTCO on today 3rd June, while three more container ships, MSC Alina, MSC Ellen and Maersk Hartford are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 4th June, 2024.

