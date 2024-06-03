Kremlin says there is no doubt that gas pipeline deal with China will be clinched

MOSCOW: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that there was no doubt that Russia and China will reach a deal on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, after an FT report said the deal had stalled over China’s price demands.

He also told a daily conference call with reporters that the talks on the pipeline, which is designed to bring 50 billion cubic metres per year of Russian gas to China, will continue.

Kremlin calls Cameron’s statement on UK arms for Ukraine a ‘direct escalation’

Peskov said the commercial aspects of the talks are not to be disclosed for the wider public.