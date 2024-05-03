AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
May 03, 2024
World

Kremlin calls Cameron’s statement on UK arms for Ukraine a ‘direct escalation’

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 02:58pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin called British Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s statement that Ukraine could use British weapons against targets inside Russia if it wanted a “direct escalation” of the conflict.

Cameron promised three billion pounds ($3.74 billion) of annual military aid for Ukraine for “as long as it takes” on Thursday, adding that London had no objection to the weapons being used inside Russia.

Kremlin says unclear how downing of plane carrying Ukrainian PoWs will affect future such swaps

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the comments as dangerous and worrying and said they could imperil the entire system of European security architecture.

Ukraine Kremlin Russia-Ukraine war Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov British Foreign Secretary David Cameron

