KP govt approves addicts’ rehabilitation plan

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved action plans for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and end to the menace of beggary in the provincial capital

The action plans were approved during a high-level meeting held here with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan in the chair.

Under anti-drugs action plan, steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of over 2000 drug addicts identified in Peshawar, in addition to launching stringent crackdown on drug supply chains.

The meeting decided to form a special task force to ensure implementation of action plan against drug addiction. After undergoing of four-month rehabilitation period, the rehabilitated persons would also be imparted with two months technical and vocational courses before sending them back to their residences. However, they would be followed up constantly for six months so as to ensure that they are not suffered again from that scourge.

The meeting also decided an action plans proposed against beggary in Peshawar, would also be replicated to other divisions in the province.

Under the plan, crackdown would be launched on professional beggars at divisional level across the province. Briefing about the actions so far taken against beggars in the provincial capital, it was informed that a total of 1356 beggars have been identified including 280 children.

It was informed that local needy and elderly beggars would be shifted to Dar-ul-Kafala, where they would be provided with free of cost residential and food facilities, whereas the beggars from other provinces would be repatriated to their home zones.

