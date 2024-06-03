Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-03

KP govt approves addicts’ rehabilitation plan

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2024 06:30am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved action plans for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and end to the menace of beggary in the provincial capital

The action plans were approved during a high-level meeting held here with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan in the chair.

Under anti-drugs action plan, steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of over 2000 drug addicts identified in Peshawar, in addition to launching stringent crackdown on drug supply chains.

The meeting decided to form a special task force to ensure implementation of action plan against drug addiction. After undergoing of four-month rehabilitation period, the rehabilitated persons would also be imparted with two months technical and vocational courses before sending them back to their residences. However, they would be followed up constantly for six months so as to ensure that they are not suffered again from that scourge.

The meeting also decided an action plans proposed against beggary in Peshawar, would also be replicated to other divisions in the province.

Under the plan, crackdown would be launched on professional beggars at divisional level across the province. Briefing about the actions so far taken against beggars in the provincial capital, it was informed that a total of 1356 beggars have been identified including 280 children.

It was informed that local needy and elderly beggars would be shifted to Dar-ul-Kafala, where they would be provided with free of cost residential and food facilities, whereas the beggars from other provinces would be repatriated to their home zones.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur KP CM KP Government drug addicts rehabilitation plan drug

Comments

200 characters

KP govt approves addicts’ rehabilitation plan

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

FBR to upgrade IT infrastructure through World Bank lending

KPCL approaches Nepra to get its indexations approved

Prime Minister’s functions: PMO issues guidelines for invited foreign guests

PM to visit China on 4th

Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Gaza war

China lands on moon’s far side in historic sample-retrieval mission

Investors flock to Aramco share sale that could raise $13bn

Cathay Pacific looking to add more Belt and Road destinations: CEO

Chile joins S African case against Israel at top UN court

Read more stories