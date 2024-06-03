Indonesian CG honours prominent Pakistani businessman

KARACHI: The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, honored prominent Pakistani businessman, recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (in Philately), M Arif Balgamwala with a crest at a reception held at his residence, Wisma, as part of the “Road to Trade Expo Indonesia 2024.”

This recognition acknowledges Balgamwala’s outstanding efforts in showcasing his philatelic collection, promoting cultural appreciation, and strengthening bilateral ties between Indonesia and Pakistan.

The Indonesian envoy praised Balgamwala’s exceptional collection of Indonesian stamps and his significant contributions to cultural exchange, stating that his efforts have greatly enriched Indonesian culture and strengthened the bonds between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024