Oxford Pakistan Programme scholarships open for Baloch students

LONDON: Oxford Pakistan Programme scholarships are open for students from Balochistan, the first initiative of its kind that seeks to create new opportunities for students and support Pakistan invited scholarships for pupils from sparsely populated region.

The announcement was made by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti who appeared at Oxford University’s annual May Dinner and Fundraiser at Lady Margaret Hall. He announced new graduate scholarship aimed at empowering a deserving Balochistan student to pursue STEM subjects at the prestigious institution.

The chief minister hailed the initiative that reflects his government’s commitment to educational transformation and youth empowerment in the region.

The scholarship is a crucial step towards educational equality and nurturing future leaders from Balochistan – the largest province of Pakistan by land.

Oxford Pakistan Programme becomes the largest Pakistan-focused academic platform outside Pakistan since its establishment three years ago.

Over a hundred guests attended the event at Lady Margaret Hall, including Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, Sarfaraz Bugti, Aamir Ibrahim, Mohammed Khaishgi, and others. Before the dinner, an annual strategic advisory board meeting was held to discuss the future directions of the OPP, focusing on scholarship availability, accessibility measures, and post-study employment opportunities for scholars.

A generous donation of one hundred thousand pounds was announced to initiate an endowment fund for programme while Malala also made announcement for Palestinian students during the ceremony.